Fourthstone LLC Purchases 37,692 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) $OVLY

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.7%

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $242.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,155. The trade was a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

