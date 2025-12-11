Fourthstone LLC Buys 32,200 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Webster Financial by 56.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 81.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.The company had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

