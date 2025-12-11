Fourthstone LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 198,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFFN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 156,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,349.60. This represents a 5.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

