Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. $BOTJ Shares Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.