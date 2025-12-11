Fourthstone LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Bank of Marin Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.6%

BMRC stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.