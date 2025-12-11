Fourthstone LLC Purchases 62,993 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $447.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SFST

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director David G. Ellison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,938.08. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 525 shares of company stock worth $23,011. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.