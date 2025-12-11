Fourthstone LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Kearny Financial $KRNY

Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 351.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,816 shares during the period. Kearny Financial comprises about 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,541.39. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 6.1%

KRNY opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.