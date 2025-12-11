Fourthstone LLC Raises Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. $BWFG

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group comprises about 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BWFG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $116,212.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $634,503.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Dale bought 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,539.44. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,341.44. The trade was a 1.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $885,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

