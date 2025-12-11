Fourthstone LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp makes up about 2.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $655.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -1.01%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,700.40. This represents a 17.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $50,477.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,328.25. This represents a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

