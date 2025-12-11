First National Corp. $FXNC is Fourthstone LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC lowered its stake in First National Corp. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,452 shares during the quarter. First National comprises about 3.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.09% of First National worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First National in the second quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First National by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First National in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

First National Price Performance

FXNC stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. First National Corp. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First National had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First National’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

