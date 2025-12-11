FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

