Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.86.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

