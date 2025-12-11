Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499,108 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services makes up 7.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $40,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $739.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

