Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,786 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 17.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,134,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 1.4%

PTC opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 2,338 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $408,471.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,298.67. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.