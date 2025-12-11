Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 173.3% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Toast Trading Up 2.4%

TOST opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the sale, the president owned 898,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,949,771. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

