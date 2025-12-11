Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8%

CAG opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

