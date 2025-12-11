The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $38,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 466,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.79.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

