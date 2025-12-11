Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Financial Contrast

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.87 million 0.99 -$6.48 million ($0.24) -10.42 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.04 million 4,385.01 -$298.41 million ($4.53) -10.61

Analyst Recommendations

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 1 2 11 0 2.71

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $77.55, indicating a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -8.06% 5.13% 1.92% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.09% -32.04%

Risk and Volatility

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.