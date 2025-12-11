Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$26.59

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.59.

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.23. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.63 and a 52 week high of C$27.37.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.