Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.79, with a volume of 1805055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,524,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,679,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $198,685,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,321,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.