iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 91459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

