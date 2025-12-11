Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 55431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 224.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

