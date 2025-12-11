Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.7250 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.5550.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZGPY. Zacks Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
