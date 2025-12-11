iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $317.35 and last traded at $316.33, with a volume of 5087256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.18.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

