iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $317.35 and last traded at $316.33, with a volume of 5087256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.18.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.