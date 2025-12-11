iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $317.35 and last traded at $316.33, with a volume of 5087256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.18.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

