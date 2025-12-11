Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 2400527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of analysts have commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.31% and a negative return on equity of 160.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 337,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 114,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 298,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 303,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,993 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

