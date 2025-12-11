State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.93 and last traded at $128.7160, with a volume of 2630352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 246,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 489.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.