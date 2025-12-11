First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $58.6190, with a volume of 888345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,795,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 97,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

