Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.79 and last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 676893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.28. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$605.32 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Milau bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$417,617.10. This trade represents a 31.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

