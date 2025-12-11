Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.2850, with a volume of 3604630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 67.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,529,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 225.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,482,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,392 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

