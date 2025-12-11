BNP Paribas Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

BNP Paribas cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Booking were worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 67.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,277.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,066.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,380.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,149.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,388 shares of company stock worth $17,629,822. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.