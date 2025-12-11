Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,562 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,562 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $326,862,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

