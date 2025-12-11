BNP Paribas Purchases 37,395 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

BNP Paribas grew its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6,677.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $481.67 price objective on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $563.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.47.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $364.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $356.93 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.79.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

