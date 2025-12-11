BNP Paribas Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

BNP Paribas increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $6,725,317,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $539.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average of $566.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $484.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

