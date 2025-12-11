BNP Paribas Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,662,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,866,000 after purchasing an additional 292,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

