AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3,473.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

