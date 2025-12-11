BNP Paribas Has $8.98 Million Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 71.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $4,116,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $296.96 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average is $283.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.