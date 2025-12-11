18,647 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after acquiring an additional 427,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 575,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 125,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.01 per share, with a total value of $24,876,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 514,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,300,493.47. This represents a 32.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,563 shares of company stock valued at $152,902,593. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Zacks Research downgraded DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

