The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $890.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $795.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $897.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

