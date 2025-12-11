Faithward Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

