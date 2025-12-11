Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 13,219 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

