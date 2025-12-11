Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Management (ARES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

12/11/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $201.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $188.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ares Management had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/14/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,449,791.75. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.