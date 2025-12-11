Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 44,640 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

FMAR opened at $47.21 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

