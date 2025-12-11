FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 709,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 283,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

