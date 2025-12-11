Peter Kellogg Acquires 295,000 Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter Kellogg acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $498,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,800. The trade was a 24.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mercer International Stock Up 13.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $458.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mercer International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Mercer International by 943.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

