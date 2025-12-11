Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 5.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQE opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $105.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

