Jeffrey Shellberg Sells 21,936 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Shellberg sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $390,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 277,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,488.72. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 827,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,973,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

