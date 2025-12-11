Jeffrey Flug Sells 121,533 Shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 121,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $719,475.36. Following the sale, the director owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,701.44. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 20,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Jeffrey Flug sold 23,303 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $134,691.34.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jeffrey Flug sold 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Flug sold 21,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $127,444.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Flug sold 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $150,750.00.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 493.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 64,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

