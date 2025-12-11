Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Director Purchases $603,473.36 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey acquired 30,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $603,473.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 981,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,186,130.60. The trade was a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Kutzkey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 4th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $91,365.10.
  • On Thursday, November 13th, Tim Kutzkey bought 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of SRZN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Surrozen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRZN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surrozen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surrozen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

