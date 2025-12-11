EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.1% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 49.5% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $2,892,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

