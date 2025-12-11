Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,256,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $294.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price target on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

